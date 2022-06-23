For the first time, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have had their official portrait painted together.

The beautiful artwork, created by award-winning British portrait artist Jamie Coreth, is now on display at the University of Cambridge’s Fitzwilliam Museum.

The Cambridgeshire Royal Portrait Fund commissioned the work last year as a gift to the people of the county.

The first official portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge

