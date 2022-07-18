The family of a man who died in Havant on Sunday (17 July) paid tribute to him today.

Frankie Fitzgerald, 25, of Halstead Road, Portsmouth, died after an incident on Botley Drive.

Frankie’s family paid tribute to him today, saying:

“Frankie was a devoted father, brother, and son.” He was the light of our lives, and we will miss his kindness, bright smile, and fun personality.

“Frankie had a large number of friends and family, and this news has devastated us all.”

“We would like some privacy and time to process what has occurred.”

In connection with Frankie’s death, a 26-year-old woman from Havant and a 26-year-old woman from Paulsgrove have been arrested. Both women are currently being held in police custody.

Officers are still investigating in the area today.

If you have any information that could assist with this investigation, please call 101 or visit our website, quoting Operation Sample or 44220286527.

You can also send us information online by clicking on the following link: https://orlo.uk/12U8U. and referencing the same reference number

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers completely anonymously at 0800 555 111 or through their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org.