The flypast in honour of King Charles III’s coronation could be scaled back or perhaps cancelled due to unfavourable weather conditions, according to the Ministry of Defence.

This comes as the Met Office projected “unsettled” weather during the bank holiday weekend.

Weather conditions could make the show less safe, causing the planned event to be cut back or cancelled.

More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Airforce will fly above Buckingham Palace, stunning spectators.

The crowning event will also feature planes from the Red Arrows, with a flypast in London scheduled for around 2:15 p.m.

The King and Queen, as well as other members of the Royal Family, will watch the six-minute display from the royal balcony.

Because bad weather could disrupt the coronation flypast, the MOD says safety is its “primary concern.”

“There are certain weather limits in terms of cloud base and visibility for a flypast involving a large number of aircraft that will need to be met,” a MOD spokesperson stated.

“The most recent weather information will be obtained from both the Met Office and our helicopters performing weather checks ahead of Saturday’s main flypast.”

“If conditions are favourable, the flypast will proceed as planned.” If not, there are possibilities for reducing the number of aircraft, with cancellation as the last resort.

“Clearly, the MoD has control over many things, but the weather is not one of them.”

“Safety will always be our primary concern,” the MOD spokesperson stressed.