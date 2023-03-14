Tuesday, March 14, 2023
The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) has issued a statement following reports that a missile has been launched by North Korea

An FCDO spokesperson said:

“North Korea’s ballistic missile launches on 14 March are a breach of multiple UN Security Council resolutions. Unlawful ballistic missile launches pose a threat to regional peace and stability.

“The UK will continue to call out violations of UNSCRs. We strongly urge North Korea to return to dialogue and take credible steps towards denuclearisation.”

