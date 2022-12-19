The four-month closure of two slip roads between the M2 and the A249 has been extended just days after National Highways confirmed the weather had not affected its reopening.

The surfacing was completed by the end of the day.

The slip roads will now open on Monday, January 23, 10 days later than initially promised.

National Highways confirmed last week that there would be no delays as a result of the recent snowfall, with the busy route returning to normal service on January 13.

However, a spokesman today stated that the slip roads will be closed for a longer period of time than previously anticipated.

“We’re making good progress with the construction of the new coastbound slip roads,” according to a statement.

“Unfortunately, due to the recent weather, we’ve been unable to complete the final surfacing and white lining as originally planned.

“This means that we need to keep the slip roads closed for a little longer than we thought.

“We’re now planning to reopen the slip roads by Monday, January 23, subject to weather conditions.

“We will continue to work with local governments and emergency services while these and any other closures associated with the scheme are in place.”

The extension comes on the heels of several other closures announced for the new year.

The A249 Sheppey-bound between the Stockbury roundabout and Bobbing will be closed from 8 p.m. Fridays to 5 a.m. Mondays on the weekends of January 13, 20, and 27, February 3, 10, 17, and 24, and finally March 3.

There will be a lane closure on the A249 Maidstone-bound between Bobbing and the Stockbury roundabout at the same time as the closure on the A249 Sheppey-bound.

Drivers approaching Sheppey from the Stockbury roundabout will be detoured via Maidstone Road, Chestnut Street, and Sheppey Way.

National Highways has completed the widening of the new £92 million Stockbury flyover, which connects the A249 to the M2 at junction 5.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “We appreciate that these roadworks may cause delays and disruption, and are grateful for people’s patience while we deliver this important upgrade at junction 5 on the M2.

“Any weather delays have not impacted the project’s completion date, which remains on track.”