The girls, both aged 13, are believed to be together. Officers also believe they may be travelling across London, specifically West and North West London

Police are appealing for help in tracing two teenage friends, Ritaj from Ealing and Raquel from Hillingdon. A missing report was made at 11.56pm on Saturday 6 May.

The girls, both aged 13, are believed to be together. Officers also believe they may be travelling across London, specifically West and North West London.

They have links to Harrow, Ealing, Hillingdon and Wembley.

Detectives from the West Area Safeguarding team are supporting the girls’ families and working hard to locate them.

Ritaj is 5ft 2ins tall, of medium build. She has straight brown hair and is wearing blue jeans, a blue t shirt and a light grey jacket.

Raquel is 5ft 7ins tall and has long braids which are blonde at the back. She is wearing a black Nike cropped jacket, a black jacket, Levi jeans, and white, yellow and black high top trainers.

If you have information about where they may be, or you think you may have seen them, please contact police without delay on 101, quoting CAD 7643/06may. For an immediate sighting please call 999.

