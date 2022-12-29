The government has stated that the search for a missing fisherman whose trawler sank off the coast of Jersey will continue

On December 8, the Jersey-based L’Ecume II sank after colliding with a Condor freight ferry.

The bodies of Jervis Baligat and Larry Simyunn, two crew members, have been recovered, but the body of skipper Michael Michieli has not been found.

Next steps in the search, according to Deputy Chief Minister Kirsten Morel, are being considered.

“There are a number of options, including further exploration of L’Ecume with divers or the possibility of raising the vessel,” he told BBC Radio Jersey.

“These are questions that we need to evaluate; at the moment, I’m not sure how the search will continue, but it will.”

Freja, a specialist survey boat, has completed its search of the site.

“Heartfelt thanks go to everyone involved in this round-the-clock operation,” Mr Morel said in a statement.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected, especially the families of the three crew members, who will be fully supported and informed throughout the next stages,” he said.

A fund-raising campaign set up for the families of the two crew members has raised more than £100,000 so far.

The States of Jersey Police are leading an independent investigation into the sinking, with assistance from the UK’s Maritime and Coastguard Agency Enforcement Team.

A safety investigation is also underway, led by Jersey’s Maritime Standards, with assistance from the Bahamas Maritime Authority, where the Condor Ferries vessel is registered.