The grandson of Bob Marley, reggae artist Jo Mersa Marley has died at the age of 31

Marley spent his early years in Jamaica, where he attended Saints Peter and Paul Preparatory School, before moving to Florida to attend Palmetto High School and Miami Dade College.

Marley began writing his own music whilst in primary school releasing his first official song My Girl in collaboration with Daniel Bambaata in 2010.

Four years later, Marley dropped his debut solo EP, Comfortable, and in 2016 he joined his father on Revelation Party, a song from Stephen’s album Revelation Part 2: The Fruit of Life.

In 2021 he released Eternal featuring collaborations with reggae and dancehall artists like Busy Signal, Black-Am-I and Kabaka Pyramid.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, Marley spoke about growing up in a musical environment: “It was a very magical thing, seeing those people come around to the house and how the whole work process would happen,

“I would come home and try to do homework, but I’d end up getting distracted and go peek in the studio. You would always want to run in and run out to see what was going on.”