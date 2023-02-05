The bodies of Emma Pattison, 45, her husband George, 39, and their seven-year-old daughter Lettie were discovered in the early hours of Sunday morning at a property on the school grounds.

Ms Pattison has been described as a “wonderful teacher” and a “delightful person” who had a “distinguished career”.

According to its website, Epsom College is the current Independent School of the Year.

The Head Of Epsom College, Along With Her Husband And Young Daughter, Were Discovered Dead.

The South East Coast Ambulance Service contacted Surrey Police, and officers arrived at the scene around 1.10 a.m.

A police investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

Officers have stated that they are confident that it was a one-time occurrence with no third-party involvement.