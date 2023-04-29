Saturday, April 29, 2023
Saturday, April 29, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The healthcare system in England is currently facing one of the most challenging times in history

The healthcare system in England is currently facing one of the most challenging times in history

by uknip247

Surgeons are only able to carry out scheduled operations one day every two weeks, according to the president of the Royal College of Surgeons of England, Prof Neil Mortensen.

This is despite the NHS having a record backlog of patients waiting for treatment due to staff shortages and a lack of operating theatre space.

The NHS is also bracing for the most extreme strikes it has ever faced, which will affect 125 hospitals and health systems across England. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) is set to abandon A&E departments, cancer services and intensive care units starting from Sunday evening. Health officials warn that staffing levels will be “exceptionally low” in some hospitals during this period.

Prof Mortensen has expressed his concern over the threat to patient safety from the strikes, but he is even more worried about the impact of widespread workforce shortages leading to a lack of capacity to clear the backlog of seven million people currently on NHS waiting lists.

He revealed that surgeons in countries like France and Germany can carry out planned procedures three days a week, compared to just one day every two weeks in England.

The lack of operating theatres and critical support staff, such as anaesthetists and scrub nurses, has led to surgeons not being able to perform their duties efficiently. Surgeons are currently spending a lot of time doing other work, including some emergency operations and clinics with patients, which takes up valuable time. The surge of strikes by nurses and other medical staff has only added to the NHS chaos and resulted in half a million cancelled appointments and operations across the country.

The RCN has assured the public that “life and limb care” will be protected during the strikes, but the impact on patient care and the already struggling healthcare system is a major concern.

Mat Shaw, the CEO of Great Ormond Street Hospital, has pleaded with the RCN to exempt its services, citing the protection of children as the main need for this. The hospital has declared a “severe business continuity incident,” after trying all other options to solve the staffing crisis, including seeking military aid.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Two men have been arrested after fighting on the High Street in Sandown

A 54-year-old man has been jailed for five years for violent offences

A man who robbed a man of £30 has been jailed for two years

In a sudden announcement, the DWP has ceased all cost of living payments worth £301

Police are appealing for information after a woman’s pet dog was reportedly killed by two other dogs, while out on a walk

After grooming his victim for months before sexually abusing him, 33-year-old Edem Sutton has this week been jailed

London King’s Cross Station has been ‘evacuated’ after a person is hit by a train on the Victoria line

Sussex Police are searching for missing 59-year-old Paul Coulter

Police are investigating a burglary at a jewellery store in Worthing

A man has been sentenced after being found guilty of four counts of sexual activity with a child and perverting the course of justice

A 35-year-old Middlesbrough man has been sent to prison for a string of violent offences against a woman

Can you help the Police find missing Sahar?

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.