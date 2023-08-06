The Heart-Wrenching Disappearance of Georgina Gharsallah: A Family’s Search for Answers

The heart-wrenching disappearance of Georgina Gharsallah five years ago on March 7, 2018, in Worthing continues to haunt her family, who are left grappling with fears of her possible fate – a victim of murder or sex trafficking. Despite relentless efforts to find her, her family has been thrust into the role of lead investigators in the case, as they uncovered a series of alarming failings by Sussex Police.

Georgina’s loved ones have been living a nightmare since that fateful day, struggling to find answers and closure while battling with the unsettling thought of her being out there somewhere in distress. The investigation has been marred by a litany of mistakes by the police, leaving her family to take charge and tirelessly search for her.

Among the disturbing failings by Sussex Police, vital CCTV footage was left unreviewed for over a year, and Georgina was not placed on an Interpol watchlist for more than 18 months. Furthermore, nine critical segments of CCTV, potentially holding crucial information, were inexplicably lost by the police.

Georgina, born to a Libyan father and a Sussex native mother, had moved to Brighton at the age of 10. She was a devoted mother to two young sons under the age of ten and had recently returned to live with her mother after parting ways with her boyfriend.

On the day she vanished, Georgina mentioned her phone malfunctioning, prompting her mother to give her an old device to use. She headed to the town centre to obtain a new sim card. The last known sighting of Georgina was captured on CCTV in a Worthing corner shop on March 7, 2018.

Since that day, there has been no activity on her phone, social media accounts, or bank account. The investigation led to the arrest of two men on suspicion of murder, but they were eventually released without further action.

Georgina’s disappearance has left a gaping void in her family’s lives, and they have been forced to navigate the complexities of this case on their own. As they long for answers, it is crucial for authorities to reflect on their procedures and make the necessary improvements to prevent such grievous failings in future cases.

As the fifth anniversary of her disappearance weighs heavily on her family’s hearts, they cling to the hope of finding Georgina alive and safe. Until then, they will continue their tireless search for closure and answers, while advocating for a thorough review of the police investigation to prevent other families from enduring a similar ordeal.