The heartbroken daughter of a woman who died after being hit by an e-scooter has spoken out to prevent further tragedies from happening – by urging people to fully understand the laws and safety risks regarding their use

Linda Davis, known to her family and friends as ‘Lou’, was in Southwell Road East, Rainworth, when a teenage boy riding a privately-owned e-scooter on the pavement collided with her.

Lou, aged 71, was knocked to the ground and suffered a head injury which she died from in hospital six days later.

She is thought to be the first pedestrian to die in an e-scooter collision in the UK.

The collision happened at around 3.50pm on 2 June 2022.

The e-scooter rider, a 14-year boy, was subsequently interviewed and charged. He pleaded guilty to causing death by driving a vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and causing death by driving a vehicle while uninsured.

Lou’s daughter, Rebecca Williams, said: “This boy’s choices and actions that day took my mum’s life and changed our lives forever. My family and I are now living with the impact of her loss every single day. I would never wish this pain on someone else.

“Mum was a very youthful, lively, and amazing nan. She would do anything for her family and was loved so much.

“She never let her age stop her doing anything. She would always join in in silly games, whether she’d be dancing around the kitchen, throwing parties or riding toy tractors.

“Nothing will ever repair the damage that has been done but I desperately hope my mum’s case will make children and parents think about and understand the real-life devastating consequences of illegally riding an e-scooter before they buy or use one.

“What happened to my mum should never happen again. I don’t want her to be just another statistic, if I can just help make someone else stop and think before they get on an e-scooter then at least my mum’s life won’t have been taken in vain.

“I want people to make sure they are fully aware of the laws regarding the use of e-scooters and the harm they can cause if they are ridden illegally or in a dangerous or antisocial manner. As soon as you’re riding one you have to be responsible.”

Lou, described by her daughter as ‘a vibrant soul that loved life and family fiercely’, formerly worked as a cleaner for Nottinghamshire Police, covering most stations including force headquarters and Epperstone. She finished working for the force in around 2006.

Currently in the UK, it is illegal to ride an e-scooter of any kind on a pavement.

It is against the law to use a privately-owned e-scooter on a public road, cycle lane or pavement.

Privately-owned e-scooters can only be ridden on private land with the landowner’s permission.

As for roads and cycle lanes, the only e-scooters that can be used legally are those that form part of an approved local authority hire/rental scheme, such as the bright yellow e-scooters provided through Nottingham City Council’s trial scheme, provided the rider is aged 18 or over, has the correct licence and follows road traffic regulations. Otherwise they face potential prosecution.

Detective Constable Emma Temple, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This tragic case shows how vitally important it is for people to fully understand the laws and implications of riding e-scooters and where they can be used.

“A family has been truly devastated by their loss of a much-loved wife, mum and nan and our thoughts remain very much with them at this difficult time.

“This was a completely avoidable collision. This boy now has to live with the knowledge that his actions that day resulted in the death of a much-loved woman.

“Our priority is to keep people safe. We will continue to take appropriate and proportionate action against those who break the law and will investigate reports such as the dangerous or antisocial riding of e-scooters.

“Where appropriate officers will proactively seize, and have seized, vehicles that have been driven or ridden illegally or consistently in an antisocial manner.

“Officers also try to educate those involved around the law regarding the use of e-scooters in public areas.”

If you cause serious harm to another person while riding an e-scooter, the incident will be investigated in the same way it would if you were riding a motorcycle or driving a car.

E-scooters are classed as motor vehicles and are subject to the same legal requirements as any other motor vehicle, requiring insurance, a valid driving licence, and tax.

As such, anyone riding one while under the influence of alcohol or while using a mobile phone or other handheld mobile device would be committing an offence and could be prosecuted.

If you’re using an e-scooter in public in an antisocial manner, you can also risk the e-scooter being seized.

The 14-year-old boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons, was sentenced at Nottingham Youth Court today (Wednesday 8 March 2023).

He was given a 12-month referral order, requiring him to complete objectives, and a five-year driving ban. He will need to pass an extended driving test when his ban ends.

The District Judge also imposed a six-month parenting order, involving sessions directed by the Youth Offending Service which must be attended, imposed a £26 victim surcharge and ordered for £85 to be paid towards prosecution costs.