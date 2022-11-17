The Heron Tower in the City of London has been placed on ‘lockdown’ following reports of a person ‘falling from a height

The incident at the 46-story building in central London was declared ‘ongoing’ by emergency services shortly after 2 p.m. on Thursday.

‘Officers from the City of London Police were called to reports of a person falling from a height on Houndsditch,’ said Chief Superintendent Rob Atkin.

According to reports, parts of the building, including the Sushi Samba restaurant, are now on ‘lockdown’ as a result of the incident.

Workers in the building took to social media, such as Twitter, to declare that they were “locked down” in the structure. It is unknown if this is still the case.

Following the deaths of two men, police have launched a double murder investigation…

During the ongoing incident, police officers have formed a cordon around the tower.

Witness footage from the scene shows a large police presence as well as multiple emergency vehicles.

‘Police arrived on the scene around 2 p.m.

‘Cordons are currently in place, and the public is urged to avoid the area as much as possible while emergency services remain on the scene.’

A spokesperson for the London Ambulance Service said, “We were called at 2.02pm today to reports of an incident on Bishopsgate in the City of London.”

‘We dispatched several resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, medics in two fast response vehicles, and a clinical team leader.’

On Thursday afternoon, police officers erected a cordon around the scene in Bishopsgate, City of London.

‘We also sent London’s Air Ambulance.’

‘The incident is ongoing, and we are collaborating with our emergency service colleagues,’ says the spokesperson.

Some office workers and nearby residents are said to have witnessed the person fall and confirmed that the building had ‘gone into lockdown’ as police responded to the incident.

The City of London Police have not yet released any additional information.