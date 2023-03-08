Thursday, March 9, 2023
The highly acclaimed and award-winning short film “An Irish Goodbye” is set to premiere on BBC iPlayer and BBC Northern Ireland

The black comedy film centre’s around two estranged brothers, Turlough and Lorcan, as they reunite on their family farm in rural Northern Ireland following the death of their mother.

The film explores the strained relationship between the brothers, worsened by the fact that Turlough must make new care arrangements for Lorcan, who has Down’s syndrome.

The plot takes an intriguing turn when the brothers discover an uncompleted bucket list belonging to their late mother, which consists of one hundred wishes. Lorcan seizes the opportunity to persuade Turlough to complete every wish on the list before leaving the farm.

The film is directed by Tom Berkeley and Ross White and stars Seamus O’Hara, James Martin, and Michelle Fairley.

The television premiere of “An Irish Goodbye” precedes its Best Short Film nomination at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony. The film has also recently been awarded with a prestigious BAFTA in the British Short Film category. It is produced by Pearce Cullen, Tom Berkeley, and Ross White, with executive producers including Nick Sadler, Keith Kehoe, Kirsty Bell, Phil McKenzie, and Kevin McGrath.

The film addresses important topics such as mental health, sibling relationships, and the struggle of individuals with disabilities, all while maintaining a humorous tone throughout.

An Irish Goodbye is a powerful film that is both heartwarming and thought-provoking. Its recognition by the Academy Awards and BAFTA puts it at the forefront of the film industry and is a must-watch for enthusiasts of black comedy and heartrending dramas.

Overall, it is a testament to the skill of the filmmakers and their ability to communicate important messages through their storytelling. Its television premiere on the BBC provides viewers with a unique opportunity to experience one of the most talked-about and critically-acclaimed short films of recent years. This is a film that will leave a lasting impression on all those who watch it.

