Picking up six months on from where the film left off, Boiling Point will see Sous Chef Carly (Vinette Robinson) as Head Chef at her own restaurant, with many of the film’s original cast reprising their roles alongside her – including Stephen Graham as Andy and Hannah Walters as Emily.

The series will reunite the film’s co-writer and director Philip Barantini, who will helm the first two episodes, and co-writer James Cummings alongside producers Hester Ruoff and Bart Ruspoli.

When it was first released as a film in 2021, Boiling Point was met with huge critical acclaim and was nominated worldwide for over 20 awards in multiple categories, including four BAFTA nominations and 11 BIFA nominations, delivering four BIFA wins, two National Film Awards and four Taormina Film Festival Awards.

Bart Ruspoli and Hester Ruoff, executive producers for Ascendant Fox say: “We were blown away by the worldwide success of the film and are really excited to bring Boiling Point back as a series for television. The show delves into the heart of the restaurant and hospitality industry where just about anything can happen between the starter and the main. We have a fantastic team of creative collaborators in Hannah, Stephen, Phil and James and the BBC, and BBC Studios are the perfect partners to bring Boiling Point to an even larger global audience.”

Hannah Walters and Stephen Graham, executive producers for Matriarch Productions add: “Matriarch Productions are beyond thrilled to be bringing Boiling Point the film to the small screen. The incredible reaction to the film, its story and specifically the characters along with the huge desire to know more and delve deeper into their worlds has led us to create a drama series with the BBC in which we will keep the audience gripped, intrigued and involved in each of the characters’ journeys. Although we have hung up our feature-length one-shot boots, our audiences can still be excited by extraordinarily lengthy shots and camera techniques that will complement the pure naturalism that was the essence and soul of the film.

“To be able to explore and go on a journey with our established and new characters will be a rollercoaster of feelings and emotions, but a rollercoaster you will want to keep getting back on. Our aim is to make powerful drama which reflects social realism, raising real-life issues which have an effect on each and every one of us.

“Bringing the production teams back together for this project is truly wonderful and to be able to assist in the encouragement and development of talent both in front and behind the camera is paramount to Matriarch, Ascendant Fox and Made Up Productions.”

Philip Barantini, executive producer for Made Up Productions says: “I am so thrilled to bring Boiling Point to the small screen, enabling us to explore some of our wonderful characters further. I couldn’t imagine a better home than the BBC to be able to do that. Also, to be able to team up with Ascendant Fox and Matriarch for my new company’s first TV series has been an absolute dream.”

Boiling Point writer James Cummings says: “When we made the Boiling Point feature film, there were so many ideas left on the whiteboard that it always felt like a possibility we would come back to this world. The response to our film has been incredible and hearing the way it has resonated with people in the hospitality industry has been nothing short of amazing. Restaurants are an intersection of different people from different backgrounds, all dealing with a variety of social issues – and I am so proud to be using our series as a vehicle to tell those stories with a cast of characters that we have already fallen in love with. Food will fly and tears will fall!”

Rebecca Ferguson, executive producer for the BBC, says: “Like many others, I was stunned by the absolute thrill ride that was Boiling Point. The opportunity to expand this break-out hit into five new unmissable episodes of television was too good to miss, and it’s an absolute pleasure to build on my existing relationship with Philip Barantini and work with this incredibly talented team of film makers to bring their vision to BBC One and iPlayer viewers.”

