The husband of a British mother-of-two killed while defending her home on Boxing Day remembers her as the “glue” of their family

Two 17-year-old males will appear in court charged with Emma Lovell’s murder and the attempted murder of her husband Lee Lovell.

The couple, originally from Ipswich, Suffolk, were allegedly attacked on Boxing Day at their home in North Lakes, 30 miles north of Brisbane, Queensland’s capital.

Moreton Police Superintendent John Hallam told reporters that Mr and Mrs Lovell were “disturbed inside the dwelling and were defending their house” when they confronted the teenagers at 11.30 p.m. on Monday.

According to police, the fight spilt into the front yard, where Mrs Lovell was fatally stabbed in the chest.

Mr Lovell said his family was “devastated” after returning home from the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital after treatment for a non-life-threatening stab wound.

“Emma was the glue that held our family together,” the 43-year-old told reporters.

“She was such a lovely person. “We’re all devastated by her death.” It makes no sense. I’m not sure why people do it.”

The Lovells have two daughters, and Mr Lovell previously shared photos on social media of them together on Christmas Day at a nearby Sunshine Coast beach.

Mrs Lovell was described as “amazing” by Skyle Fleming, a 14-year-old family friend.

“She was always a good mother, she was always laughing, smiling – she was always there to support her daughters through everything,” Skyle said.

According to police, the teenage boys fled after the stabbings and were discovered, with the help of the dog squad, with two other youths nearby just before 4 a.m. on Tuesday.

The two 17-year-old males, one from Brisbane’s Holland Park and the other from the city’s Zillmere, will appear in Brisbane Children’s Court on Wednesday charged with one count each of murder, attempted murder, and entering a dwelling with intent to commit murder in company.

Both have been denied bail, while a 17-year-old male and a 16-year-old male are still assisting police with their investigations.

On Wednesday, a fundraiser set up for the Lovell family had raised nearly £24,000 pounds.