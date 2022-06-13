A serious two-car crash damaged two vehicles.

At around 4.30 p.m. on Friday, June 10, emergency services were called to the scene of the crash in Kennel Hill, near Goodwood.

Sussex Roads Police Constable Glen McArthur posted images of the aftermath of the crash on social media.

The image depicts two severely damaged vehicles on the side of the road.

“It’s going to be one of those late shifts,” said Constable McArthur. Kennel Hill near Goodwood is currently closed due to a serious traffic accident.

“Expect delays if you’re going to the racetrack.”

The accident between New Road and Pook Lane partially blocked Kennel Hill in both directions.

The road reopened at 6.48 p.m.