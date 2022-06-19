Pictures have revealed the devastation left behind after a fire ripped through a Medway caravan park last night (Saturday, June 18). The images show the charred remains of homes strewn around at the park in Allhallows on the Hoo Peninsula near Rochester.

A second incident shows a house that had been hit by lighting being inspected by Firefighters on a height vehicle.

It was reported last night that six fire engines responded to the scene. A Kent Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson announced that breathing apparatus, and high-pressure hose reel jets as well as main jets were used by firefighters.

The emergency response was called at 9.20pm and included Kent Police. The spokesperson for KFRS said ‘multiple caravans were alight in Rochester’.