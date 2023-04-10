The Incident Involving Assistant Referee Constantine Hatzidakis And Liverpool Defender Andy Robertson During Sunday’s Premier League Draw With Arsenal Has Sparked Widespread Debate And Concern Among Football Fans, Players.

Hatzidakis appeared to elbow Robertson as the defender approached him at the end of the first half, leading to angry reactions from Robertson’s team-mates and a booking from referee Paul Tierney.

In response, refereeing body PGMOL has announced that Hatzidakis will not be involved in any fixtures during the FA’s investigation into the incident.

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett has expressed his dismay over Hatzidakis’ behavior, claiming that he “clearly lost his composure” and that “his career is in jeopardy” if found guilty. Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic was given an eight-game ban for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh in the FA Cup defeat against Manchester United last month, and Hackett called for a similarly severe punishment for Hatzidakis if he is found guilty.

Former Blackburn striker Chris Sutton echoed Hackett’s sentiments, arguing that “assistants throwing elbows” cannot be tolerated in football. Former Manchester midfielder Roy Keane, however, took a different view and described Robertson as a “big baby”, claiming that the player had initiated the contact with Hatzidakis.

The incident has sparked a wider discussion about the role of referees and their assistants in football, and whether players have the right to question their decisions and behavior. Writing in the Daily Mail, former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg called for officials to remain composed under pressure, arguing that “under no circumstances can we respond. Certainly not physically”. He also suggested that Hatzidakis may not have intended to elbow Robertson, but that the incident highlights the need for all officials to remain calm and professional at all times.