The incident occurred within sections of the smart highway on the M20 in Kent

by @uknip247

This evening’s delays were caused by a collision on the busy M20 motorway.
The incident occurred within the new sections of the smart highway.
Due to an incident on the coastbound carriageway between Junction 3 (M26) and Junction 4, two lanes of the M20 were closed near West Malling.

Although traffic was restored, lanes three and four remained closed for some time.

Police, an ambulance, and National Highways are all on the way.”

At 7 p.m., National Highways South-East reported that recovery had been arranged and was on its way.

They reported a 25-minute delay on the approach with 3.5 miles of traffic.

At 8.40 p.m., traffic reports indicated that the highway was now clear.

