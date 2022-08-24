“On 5 August, we received a mandatory death or serious injury (DSI) referral from the Metropolitan Police Service (MPS) in relation to contact MPS officers had with Owami Davies on 6 July after she was reported missing,” an IOPC spokesperson said. The DSI referral came after the police announced arrests on suspicion of her murder.

“Given that Owami Davies has now been found safe and that we have received no information from the police that Ms Davies has suffered any serious injuries, the referral does not meet the criteria for a DSI referral.” We have informed the Met that it is invalid, and we will take no further action.”

In general, any police contact with a member of the public at or before the time of their death or serious injury must be reported to the IOPC as a mandatory DSI referral.

“Whilst this matter does not meet the criteria for an investigation by the IOPC and this matter is not subject to any enquiry by our Directorate of Professional Standards, we know there have been concerns raised around the search for Owami,” said Commander Paul Brogden Frontline Policing.

“As a result, we will conduct a review of all our actions since Owami was first reported missing, in collaboration with our colleagues in Essex Police.” We will conduct the review in an open and transparent manner to ensure that we acted correctly and to identify any areas where we can improve our response to finding other missing people.”