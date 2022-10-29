Police were called by London Ambulance Service [LAS] at 12.10pm on Friday,

28 October to reports of a fight and an injured male at Parkside Avenue

[off Lewisham Road] SE10.

Officers attended. The injured male had already left the scene in a car.

The car stopped at High Road, Lewisham where a passing paramedic was

flagged down.

The injured male, aged 18, was taken to hospital where his condition is

currently critical.

Crimes scenes remain in place at both locations.

Anyone who witnessed this incident or has footage or information should

call police on 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 3137/28OCT.

To remain 100% anonymous call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800

555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.