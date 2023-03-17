Saturday, March 18, 2023
Saturday, March 18, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The International Criminal Court has accused the Russian president of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine and issued a warrant for his arrest.

The International Criminal Court has accused the Russian president of being responsible for war crimes in Ukraine and issued a warrant for his arrest.

by uknip247

Judge Piotr Hofmański, president of the International Criminal Court, said:

“It is forbidden by international law for occupying powers to transfer civilians from the territory they live in to other territories.

“Children enjoy special protection under the Geneva Convention.

“The contents of the warrants are secret to protect victims. The ICC attaches great importance to the protection of victims, especially children.

“Nevertheless, the judges of the chamber have deemed that in this case they have decided to make the existence of the warrants public in the interests of justice and to prevent the commission of future crimes.

“This is an important moment in the process of justice before the ICC. The judges have reviewed the information and evidence submitted by the prosecutors, and determined that there are credible allegations against these persons for the alleged crimes.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Two police officers have been stabbed in a late-night attack in Soho

Detectives have charged a man with the murder of another man in...

New £6m match funding boost from the UK Government for Comic Relief...

The popular supermarket chain Aldi announced a third pay increase in a...

British Transport Police have successfully overturned the decision of an independent misconduct...

The recent decision by The Court of Appeal to reduce the original...

A criminal who went on the run for eight years over his...

Detectives investigating an incident of large-scale disorder in Dumbarton have arrested seven...

A recent operation carried out by German police across the states of...

A man has been jailed for a number of offences including controlling...

Drug dealer involved in large-scale conspiracy to supply cocaine & heroin across...

Lancashire Police investigation into drug dealing in Blackpool, Fylde and Wyre, has...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More