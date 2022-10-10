A 22-year-old man who was receiving treatment in James Cook University Hospital following an alleged incident in Grangetown on Thursday evening, 6th October, has died on Sunday
The investigation has now become a murder investigation and two men arrested on Sunday aged 21 and 22, remain in police custody. A 30-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number SG22057971.
If you don’t want to speak to police, you can pass information completely anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by phoning 0800 555 111.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT