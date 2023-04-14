The Iopc Is Looking Into An Incident In Sheffield When A Brief, High-speed Police Pursuit Resulted In The Death Of A 40-year-old Man

Daniel McBride, the driver of a black Mercedes, was killed after colliding with two parked automobiles on Retford Road at the Coalbrook Road intersection.

The brief chase began at 11pm hours on Monday, 10 April, when McBride’s vehicle passed a police car heading in the opposite direction.

McBride attempted to elude police enforcement by engaging in a brief 13-second chase, which ultimately led to his death.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has since initiated a complete investigation into the facts surrounding the incident.

The IOPC will investigate South Yorkshire Police’s participation in the pursuit, as well as whether relevant policies and procedures were followed throughout the event.

The obligatory duty for police forces to send instances ending in death or serious injury to the IOPC for inquiry was emphasised by Emily Barry, IOPC Regional Director.

So far, preliminary testimonies from the cops involved, as well as dashcam footage and CCTV footage from the vicinity, have been gathered.