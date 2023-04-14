Friday, April 14, 2023
Friday, April 14, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The IOPC is looking into an incident in Sheffield when a brief, high-speed police pursuit resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man

The IOPC is looking into an incident in Sheffield when a brief, high-speed police pursuit resulted in the death of a 40-year-old man

by uknip247
The Iopc Is Looking Into An Incident In Sheffield When A Brief, High-speed Police Pursuit Resulted In The Death Of A 40-year-old Man

Daniel McBride, the driver of a black Mercedes, was killed after colliding with two parked automobiles on Retford Road at the Coalbrook Road intersection.

The brief chase began at 11pm hours on Monday, 10 April, when McBride’s vehicle passed a police car heading in the opposite direction.

McBride attempted to elude police enforcement by engaging in a brief 13-second chase, which ultimately led to his death.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has since initiated a complete investigation into the facts surrounding the incident.

The IOPC will investigate South Yorkshire Police’s participation in the pursuit, as well as whether relevant policies and procedures were followed throughout the event.

The obligatory duty for police forces to send instances ending in death or serious injury to the IOPC for inquiry was emphasised by Emily Barry, IOPC Regional Director.

So far, preliminary testimonies from the cops involved, as well as dashcam footage and CCTV footage from the vicinity, have been gathered.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A mother and father have been found guilty of Christmas Day killing of their baby son in a “savage and brutal” crime.

A murder investigation is under way following the death of a teenager who was shot in Tottenham

Clifton can expect to see increased police patrols as they track down a group of car thieves operating in the area

A driver knocked a police officer to the ground with his car before then ploughing it straight into a tree

Do you know this man?

Families, farmers, and members of Nottinghamshire’s rural community are invited to attend a community event to showcase all things rural

A 20-year-old woman has been left with a bleed on the brain after she was punched in the face during a night out

Police have arrested a suspect after a woman had her handbag robbed by a man wearing flipflops

The Essex Police Dog Section welcomed four new canine crimefighters and two new handlers into their ranks at a ceremony at their Sandon base

Police have issued a new photo in our appeal to find 16-year-old Amarylis Harris-Pearce, missing from her home in Bratton

A man has been jailed for 18 years for raping a woman in his car near Folkestone

Two officers who sent highly offensive and discriminatory WhatsApp messages have been dismissed following a complex professional standards investigation

We and selected third parties use cookies or similar technologies for technical purposes and, with your consent, for other purposes. Denying consent may make related features unavailable. You can freely give, deny, or withdraw your consent at any time. Use the “Accept” button to consent. Accept Read More