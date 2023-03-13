Today, March 13, 2023, marks six years since the tragic Rescue 116 helicopter crash off the coast of Mayo that claimed the lives of four crew members. The helicopter crashed into Blackrock Island, resulting in the loss of Captain Mark Duffy, Dara Fitzpatrick, Paul Ormsby, and Ciarán Smith.

The Irish Coast Guard has taken the opportunity to pay tribute to the brave crew members who lost their lives that day. They have stated that the crew members are always in their hearts and that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

The incident shocked the nation and prompted a thorough investigation into the causes of the crash. Last year, a final report was released, which identified twelve contributing factors that led to the tragedy.

One of the factors was the helicopter’s internal mapping system, which was found to be inadequate for the operation. The report also found that the operator failed to adequately mitigate the risk of such accidents. The findings of the report were a source of relief for the families of the crew members, who had been waiting for answers for several years.

The tragedy led to a significant overhaul of the Irish Coast Guard’s search and rescue operations, including new protocols and increased training for all staff members. The incident also highlighted the dangers faced by emergency responders and the importance of having robust safety measures in place to protect them.

As we remember the four crew members who lost their lives on that fateful day six years ago, we are reminded of the bravery and selflessness of those who put their lives on the line to help others. The legacy of Rescue 116 will live on, and their sacrifice will never be forgotten.