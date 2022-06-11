Roger and Bradley were father and son, as well as driver and passenger.

The Isle of Man TT express our heartfelt condolences to their families, loved ones, and friends.

Roger, 56, made his 20th race start in his 11th TT appearance today. Bradley, 21, was taking part in his second race at his first TT. Racing together, they finished eighth in the first Sidecar Race of TT 2022, with a best lap at an average speed of 106.00mph.

Bradley’s first TT as a competitor was not his first visit to the TT, having grown up in the paddock and making his first visit as a one-year-old. At the age of 16, he decided he wanted to follow in his father’s footsteps and asked if he could race as his passenger alongside him. He couldn’t wait to race in the TT after returning to the Isle of Man to begin studying the course.

Roger’s first TT took place in 2000. He competed on a regular basis until 2008, then returned in 2010, 2017, and this year’s event. Earlier this year, he stated, ‘I’ve retired a few times before, but I’ve always come back for my love of the sport.’ It will be incredible to go around the course with my own flesh and blood.’

The loss of two members of our paddock and two members of the same family is heartbreaking, but the bond between a father and son who achieved their dream of competing together at the TT provides us with a ray of hope in such a dark time.