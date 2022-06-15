The 20-person protester group attempted to halt a coach carrying five people on their way to Rwanda. Surely they could have just walked around the protestors and loaded them onto a minibus?

The 20 protestors, who appear to have never worked a day in their lives, were overshadowed later in the day by the European Court of Human Rights, which stopped the flight after a late intervention. This resulted in new legal challenges in the UK, all of which were funded by the UK taxpayer.

The Strasbourg human rights court, which is part of the Council of Europe, rather than the European Union, said an Iraqi man known as KN faced “a real risk of irreversible harm” if he stayed on the flight. What about the danger to the British people if he does not board a flight?

When asked by reporters if the UK would withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights, which the Strasbourg court upholds, Mr Johnson said that changing the law “very well may be” necessary. Maybe he should have done that before the Court halted the flight to Rwanda.

Police arrested two protesters out of the approximately 20 protesters. The remaining 18 people were offered seats on the plane to Rwanda, but they all declined. When asked if they wanted to take in some migrants, they all declined!

The flight to Rwanda is said to have cost the UK government around £500,000. When a small group of migrants were being prepared for the flight earlier in the day, the cost was estimated to be around £71,000 per person. That was an expensive flight! With no one on board, it is likely to be the most expensive non-flight in history.

Meanwhile, at Gatwick, throngs of British tourists looking to travel abroad are unable to find a flight for any price in the world.

Back at the Home Office, Home Secretary Priti Patel expressed “disappointment,” but added, “Preparation for the next flight begins now,” as she pulled out her cheque book to write off another £500,000, citing the old adage, “if you don’t succeed the first time, try again.”

Other employees at the Home Office chanted, ‘only a fool keeps doing the same thing over and over again, expecting different results.’

While all of this was going on in Westminster, it was revealed that the UK will accept vulnerable Rwandan refugees as part of a scheme that will send some asylum seekers to Rwanda.

According to government documents, a number of Rwandan refugees will be welcomed to the UK as part of the scheme. “The Participants will make arrangements for the United Kingdom to resettle a portion of Rwanda’s most vulnerable refugees in the United Kingdom, recognising both Participants’ commitment to providing better international protection for refugees,” according to a joint statement.

Instead of shipping out illegal immigrants, the UK appears to have agreed to a “swap service,” in which we will receive Rwandan refugees.

At the very least, the plane will be used on its return trips!