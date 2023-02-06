The Kent Police Rural Task Force is looking into the shooting of a hawk in Otham, Maidstone

A member of the public reported a buzzard had fallen into a garden in Otham Street after being shot around 3.30pm on Friday 3 February 2023.

It was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment, but due to the severity of its injuries, it had to be euthanized.

The Wildlife and Countryside Act protects buzzards, and officers are urging witnesses or anyone with information to contact them.

‘We are investigating this incident with colleagues from the RSPCA and suspect the bird was shot,’ said police sergeant Darren Walshaw.

‘We understand there were several people in the area at the time, including walkers, residents in their gardens, and two people on a nearby property’s roof. We are requesting that anyone who can help us with our inquiries contact us.’

Witnesses should call 01622 604100 and reference Rural Task Force 16-23. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555111 or fill out the website’s online form.

Anyone with information should dial 101 and reference incident 541 of February 6, 2023.”