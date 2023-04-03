Monday, April 3, 2023
The killing of Russian military blogger Vladlen Tatarsky has shocked Russia with authorities calling it a “high-profile murder”.

by uknip247

Tatarsky, a supporter of Russia’s war in Ukraine, died in an explosion at a St Petersburg cafe on Sunday evening. The blast also injured 24 others, with six in critical condition.

A woman named Darya Trepova has been detained by Russian investigators in connection with the killing.

Trepova was previously on the interior ministry’s wanted list, and her arrest has been confirmed by the Investigative Committee.

While authorities investigate the incident, Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak has already linked the explosion to “internal political fight” in Russia, and even posted a tweet claiming “spiders are eating each other in a jar.” Tatarsky’s death has garnered international attention, with Russian investigators already on the scene to uncover more details.

The explosive used during the attack is still being investigated, with conflicting reports in the Russian media. Some reports suggest Tatarsky was presented with a statue as a gift, which turned out to be an explosive in disguise. However, this has not been officially confirmed.

Tatarsky was a well-known war correspondent, who covered the Ukraine front line and joined the separatist forces back in 2014. He even gained notoriety after posting a video filmed inside the Kremlin, which was widely criticized for promoting the annexation of four partly-occupied regions of Ukraine. Moreover, Tatarsky criticized aspects of Russia’s campaign in Ukraine, which might have antagonized him further.

Tatarsky’s death has also caused international outrage, with Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova calling him “dangerous” for Ukraine. She also criticised Western governments for failing to react to the attack, and called the reaction in Ukraine, where “those who receive Western grants are in no way concealing their delight at what has happened,” striking.

