The King has announced his support for a research project investigating the historical links between the British monarchy and the transatlantic slave trade

The PhD project of historian Camilla de Koning at Manchester University is co-sponsored by Historic Royal Palaces and will investigate the monarchy’s involvement in the slave trade and engagement with the empire.

The project is expected to conclude in 2026. Buckingham Palace has stated that the royal household will help with the academic project by offering access to the Royal Collection and the Royal Archives.

The King has continued his pledge to deepen his understanding of slavery’s impact since his accession and has taken the issue “profoundly seriously”.

For centuries, successive monarchs and other royals participated in the slave trade, either supporting and facilitating the activity or making money from it.

There has been no apology from the King for the royal family’s involvement in the transportation and selling of people for profit.

