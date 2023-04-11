Tuesday, April 11, 2023
Tuesday, April 11, 2023

The King has appointed Mr Alexander Scott, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Cumbria

by uknip247
The King has been pleased to appoint Mr Alexander Scott, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of the County of Cumbria on the retirement of Mrs Claire Hensman, CVO, on 5th July 2023.

(Francis) Alexander Scott, DL, has had a successful entrepreneurial career in the financial services sector while remaining deeply loyal to his home county. In particular, he is a trustee of a grant-giving body established by his father, the Francis C Scott Charitable Trust, which targets youth disadvantage in Cumbria and North Lancashire. He is also a trustee of the Cumbria Community Foundation. Outside the county, he co-founded the Institute for Family Business, is an employee of Schroders, a trustee of the Grosvenor Estate and a trustee or director of several other charities and enterprises.

Mr Scott lives near Windermere with his wife, Sam. They have three adult children.

