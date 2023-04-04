The King has been pleased to appoint Mrs Amanda Parker, DL, as His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant for the County of Lancashire on the retirement of The Lord Shuttleworth, KG, KCVO, on 2nd August 2023.

Amanda Parker has devoted much of her life to voluntary service while also helping to run the commercial aspects of her family estate and founding two IT and AV businesses. She has served as a magistrate for almost two decades; supported young people through sports, especially hockey; and is Chair of National Crimebeat, a youth crime prevention charity. She is also a patron or trustee of Whalley Educational Foundation, which provides community space for education; Nightsafe, a charity for young homeless people in Blackburn; Saheliyaan, an organisation supporting female abuse victims from (mostly) South Asia in Chorley; and Active Lancashire, which seeks to improve lifestyles and health outcomes. She was High Sheriff in 2015-16.

Mrs Parker lives near Clitheroe with her husband, Robert. They have two adult children.