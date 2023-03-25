The Kingdom of Morocco condemns in the strongest terms the burning of a copy of the Holy Quran in the Danish capital of Copenhagen in front of the police

Although this heinous act was committed in front of the diplomatic representation of another Muslim country, the Kingdom of Morocco considers it a provocative act that also concerns it, noting that this act offends the sacred symbols and feelings of more than a billion Muslims, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.



The Kingdom of Morocco calls on the Danish authorities to apply the law firm to deal with these irresponsible incendiary acts and not to allow them to be repeated under any pretext whatsoever, stressing the need to deter all forms of hatred against religions and hurt the feelings of their followers.