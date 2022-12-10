Saturday, December 10, 2022
Saturday, December 10, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The Leader Of The Largest Rail Workers Union Has Requested An Urgent Meeting With The Prime Minister Of The United Kingdom In Order To Help Resolve The Long-running Dispute Over Pay, Jobs, And Conditions
Home BREAKING The leader of the largest rail workers union has requested an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in order to help resolve the long-running dispute over pay, jobs, and conditions

The leader of the largest rail workers union has requested an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in order to help resolve the long-running dispute over pay, jobs, and conditions

by @uknip247

Following months of industrial action over the deadlocked dispute, members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are set to stage two 48-hour strikes next week.
Mick Lynch, general secretary of the RMT, has written to Rishi Sunak, saying that a meeting between the two men is now the best chance of making any progress.
Mr Lynch stated that based on press reports, Transport Secretary Mark Harper’s appearance this week before the Transport Committee, and what he has been told directly by Rail Delivery Group negotiators, No 10 is “directing the mandate for the rail companies and has torpedoed the talks.”
“There is no reason why this dispute could not be settled in the same way that RMT has resolved disputes in Scotland and Wales,” Mr Lynch wrote in his letter.
Pay settlements for 2022 have been agreed upon where the Scottish and Welsh governments have had responsibility for mandates, and neither of these settlements has been conditional on cutting staffing and eroding safety, security, and accessibility.
It is already a national scandal that your government has been paying the train companies not to settle the dispute, indemnifying them to the tune of £300 million so that they have no incentive to reach an agreement.
It’s unclear to me why, on top of that, your government has now sabotaged the talks, but I now believe that a meeting with yourself represents the best chance of resuming progress.”
We have a responsibility to look into every possible option for resolving this dispute, and I’m willing to do my part; I hope you’ll agree to meet with me.”
“It’s incredibly disappointing that, despite a new and improved deal offering job security and a fair pay rise, the RMT continues to hold Christmas hostage with more damaging strikes,” a Government spokesperson said.
The government has done its part by facilitating a fair and reasonable offer, and the RMT and its members should vote to approve this agreement and put an end to this harmful disruption.”

RELATED ARTICLES

One person has died after an explosion as Jersey Police cordoned off...

The top three contenders for BBC Young Sports Personality of the Year...

Let’s Go Round Again! Music Quiz The Hit List will return to...

Police are urgently searching for 14-year-old Florina and her 12-year-old brother Ionut...

Football Banning Orders totalling 81 years have been issued to 22 people who committed offences during...

Police are continuing to look for Damien Skorski who is missing from...

Police are continuing to appeal for information to help trace an 87-year-old...

A 73-year-old man who sadly died following a collision in Balby last...

Met review panel heard that in excess of 6,000 messages had been...

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape

A federal jury has convicted a former prison warden of seven counts...

The identity of a woman believed to have been murdered inside her...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"