The level three cold weather alert for the UK has been extended

As of Monday 13 March, the level 3 cold weather alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been extended until 9am on Thursday 16 March for the North East of England, North West of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber. A level 2 cold weather alert is in place for the West Midlands, East Midlands and East of England for the same period.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said:
As cold weather persists throughout the rest of the week, it is important to check in on the wellbeing of those most vulnerable to the cold.
Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly older people and those with pre-existing health conditions, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.
If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat your home to at least 18°C if you can.