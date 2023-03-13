The level three cold weather alert for the UK has been extended

As of Monday 13 March, the level 3 cold weather alert issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has been extended until 9am on Thursday 16 March for the North East of England, North West of England, and Yorkshire and the Humber. A level 2 cold weather alert is in place for the West Midlands, East Midlands and East of England for the same period.

Dr Agostinho Sousa, Head of Extreme Events and Health Protection at UKHSA, said: