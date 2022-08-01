The Lionesses defeated Germany 2-1 in the Euros final, ending England’s 56-year wait for international silverware.

Ella Toone and Chloe Kelly scored to bring the European Cup home for the first time since 1966.

Sarina Wiegman’s team started the final brightly, looking to put pressure on Germany right away, with two chances in the first ten minutes.

Germany pushed back in the second half and appeared to be the more dangerous side until substitutions gave England new life.

After being picked out by an inch-perfect through-ball from Kiera Walsh, substitute Ella Toone kept her cool to send a lobbed finish over the Germany goalkeeper.

Germany continued to improve after the goal, and they were rewarded for their efforts with a clinical finish to equalise in the 80th minute.

Lina Magull had been Germany’s most dangerous player throughout the game, and she capitalised by turning a cross past the previously unbeatable Earps.

Wiegman substituted Jill Scott and Alex Greenwood for Rachel Daly and Georgia Stanway, but neither team could find a winner in 90 minutes, so the game went to overtime.