The London Ambulance Service (LAS) has acquired nine new ambulances, with more on the way in the coming months

by uknip247

The ambulances, which were created in collaboration with front-line crews, will be utilised around London.

Following a survey conducted by LAS, over 400 clinicians submitted ideas and suggestions for the new ambulances. The £156,000 MAN ambulances will replace older vehicles in the fleet and are more accessible, energy-efficient, and technologically equipped.

Aside from being more environmentally friendly, the ambulances now have a Crew Safety System, which includes video cameras, panic buttons, and electronic tracking to keep clinicians safe. They will also assist LAS in complying with London’s ultra-low emission zone and reaching its zero-emission goal by 2030.

“We worked with our ambulance crews to design a vehicle that is safe and reliable for both our patients and our people,” said Rob Macintosh, Head of Fleet at London Ambulance Service. They are more accessible and employ a motorised method to load the stretcher, making life easier for our staff. They are also more energy-efficient and ready for the future.”

A total of 11 MAN ambulances and 112 ambulances have been ordered, all of which satisfy London’s clean air zone criteria. Academics and ambulance specialists rigorously evaluated the ambulances, which are the first of their sort in England.

“It’s very exciting to see the delivery of the next generation of ambulances – designed by us – that will help us respond to 999 calls across the capital,” said Chief Executive Daniel Elkeles. They are not only better for the environment and will help to reduce air pollution, but they will also make our personnel and the patients they care for safer and more comfortable.”

The four fully electric ambulances are due to be delivered later this year, and are expected to make a substantial contribution to strengthening emergency services in London.

