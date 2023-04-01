Saturday, April 1, 2023
The London Institute of Banking & Finance is no longer an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation

by uknip247

The London Institute of Banking & Finance (LIBF) has surrendered its status as an Ofqual-recognised awarding organisation.

LIBF informed Ofqual in March 2022 of its intention to surrender recognition. LIBF has been acquired by LIBF Ltd, which is recognised by Ofqual to offer regulated qualifications. LIBF’s regulated provision and learners transferred to LIBF Ltd, as part of the surrender process.

The surrender took effect as of 31 March 2023. From this date, no qualifications offered by LIBF are regulated by Ofqual.

LIBF previously had 81 regulated qualifications and issued 29,473 certificates in the last academic year. LIBF has provided assurance to us that there has been no adverse effect on any students as a result of this surrender.

When awarding organisations are considering surrendering their recognition, we stand ready to discuss the options for proceeding while ensuring students are protected.

A full list of currently recognised awarding organisations and regulated qualifications can be found on the Register of Regulated Qualifications.

