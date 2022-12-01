The lorry catches fire, and the burning fuel illuminates the road on the M25 in Surrey

On Thursday, miles of traffic backed up on the M25 due to a lorry that caught fire near the Wisley Interchange. The M25 anticlockwise is closed, with a seven-mile tailback between Junctions 10 A3 and J8 A217. There is also congestion in several Surrey towns as drivers follow an official diversion route as well as their own detours to avoid the traffic.

The road was closed in both directions shortly after 4 a.m., and J10 was closed around 5:10 a.m., but it reopened clockwise at 6 a.m. Traffic is diverted via the A3 to Tolworth, then the A240 to Burgh Heath, and finally the A217 back to the M25 at Reigate.

A large number of drivers were trapped between the fire and the point at which the highway was closed, and it took hours for traffic officers to begin directing them to exit at Junction 9. Many Gatwick passengers have missed their flights, and pilots have also been reported to be stuck in traffic.