The M1 is closed in both directions between J21A (Leicester) and J22 (Markfield) due to an ongoing Leicestershire police-led incident.

Specialist teams are en route to assist Traffic Officers and service providers in implementing strategic closures.

Diversion routes:

Northbound closure:

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs.

Exit at J21a on to the A46.

Keep right to join the A46 Leicester Western Bypass.

Exit at the interchange with the A50.

At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A50 Markfield Road. Continue on the A50 to J22 of the M1.

At the junction roundabout take the fourth exit to re-join the M1 northbound.

Southbound closure:

Road users are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs.