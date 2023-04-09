Sunday, April 9, 2023
Sunday, April 9, 2023

by uknip247

The M1 is closed in both directions between J21A (Leicester) and J22 (Markfield) due to an ongoing Leicestershire police-led incident.

Specialist teams are en route to assist Traffic Officers and service providers in implementing strategic closures. 

Diversion routes: 

Northbound closure: 

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs.

  • Exit at J21a on to the A46.
  • Keep right to join the A46 Leicester Western Bypass.
  • Exit at the interchange with the A50.
  • At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A50 Markfield Road. Continue on the A50 to J22 of the M1.
  • At the junction roundabout take the fourth exit to re-join the M1 northbound.

Southbound closure: 

Road users are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs. 

  • Exit at J22 and at the roundabout take the first exit on to the A50. Remain on the A50 to the interchange with the A46.
  • At the roundabout take fourth exit on to the A46 Leicester Western Bypass.
  • Continue on the A46 to J21a of the M1.
  • Keep right on the A46 to merge on to the M1 southbound.
