9
The M1 is closed in both directions between J21A (Leicester) and J22 (Markfield) due to an ongoing Leicestershire police-led incident.
Specialist teams are en route to assist Traffic Officers and service providers in implementing strategic closures.
Diversion routes:
Northbound closure:
Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on road signs.
- Exit at J21a on to the A46.
- Keep right to join the A46 Leicester Western Bypass.
- Exit at the interchange with the A50.
- At the roundabout take the first exit on to the A50 Markfield Road. Continue on the A50 to J22 of the M1.
- At the junction roundabout take the fourth exit to re-join the M1 northbound.
Southbound closure:
Road users are advised to follow the solid circle diversion symbol on road signs.
- Exit at J22 and at the roundabout take the first exit on to the A50. Remain on the A50 to the interchange with the A46.
- At the roundabout take fourth exit on to the A46 Leicester Western Bypass.
- Continue on the A46 to J21a of the M1.
- Keep right on the A46 to merge on to the M1 southbound.