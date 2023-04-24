Monday, April 24, 2023
Monday, April 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The M1 is closed southbound between J20 (Lutterworth) and J19 (A14-Catthorpe Interchange) following a collision in which a HGV struck a near side barrier and come to rest hanging over the A14

The M1 is closed southbound between J20 (Lutterworth) and J19 (A14-Catthorpe Interchange) following a collision in which a HGV struck a near side barrier and come to rest hanging over the A14

by uknip247

Officers are in attendance at a road traffic collision which has closed two major roads through the county.

Police were called this morning (Monday 24 April) at 4.37am to a report of a collision involving a lorry on the M1 southbound carriageway at junction 19, the Catthorpe Interchange.

It is reported the lorry has collided with the barrier leaving part of the vehicle and the barrier resting over the edge of the carriageway.

The driver has safely left his vehicle and is not injured.

The M1 southbound carriageway is closed at junction 19 as well as the A14 in both directions, which is situated under the M1, while emergency services respond at the scene.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area where possible while arrangements are made to remove the vehicle and ensure both roads are safe to be reopened.

Auto Draft
The M1 Is Closed Southbound Between J20 (Lutterworth) And J19 (A14-Catthorpe Interchange) Following A Collision In Which A Hgv Struck A Near Side Barrier And Come To Rest Hanging Over The A14 1

All emergency services and recovery contractors are working at the scene at this time. 

Traffic Officers and service providers are installing strategic closures and diversion routes. 

Diversion Route: 

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs: 

  • Exit the M1 at Junction 20 and take the 3rd exit onto the A4303.
  • Continue on the A4303 for 0.5km to the A4303/A426 Rugby Road/Lutterworth Road roundabout.
  • At the roundabout take the second exit west(straight ahead) and continue westbound along the A4303 passing through a further two roundabouts at Coventry Road and Magna Park to A5/A4303 Cross in Hand Roundabout.
  • At the roundabout take the first exit (left) onto the A5 south.
  • Continue along the A5 southbound for approximately 4 kms to the A5/A426 Gibbets Hill Roundabout.
  • At Gibbet Hill Roundabout take the second exit (straight ahead) and continue for approximately 9kms along the A5 southbound to the A5 Danesway roundabout.
  • At the roundabout take the second exit(south) and continue on the A5 for a further 1km to the A5/ A428 Parklands roundabout.
  • Then take the second exit road off the roundabout onto the A428.
  • Continue along the A428 to the M1 Junction 18 interchange and rejoin the M1 southbound.
SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

Teen rushed to hospital after iron fence impalement in Hyde Park

Proactive Flying Squad officers intercept watch robbers following a violent attack in the West End

A man has been charged with the murder of Filipe Oliveira in West Norwood

Targeting predators is at the heart of the Met’s commitment to protecting women and girls against stalking and harassment

PM doubles down on driving growth with new Business Connect series

A man has been identified who was mauled to death by a ‘out of control’ dog before the animal was shot dead by police

A train and a car were involved in a collision at a level crossing, resulting in the deaths of three young people

The recent discovery that the body of Katlego Bereng Mpholo, a young man who went missing in April 2022, was used by a dangerous...

Officers are appealing for information following suspicious fires this morning

World’s largest-of-its-kind power line to deliver clean power to 1.8m UK homes and boost energy security

The A23 is closed northbound between the A273 and A2300 near Brighton

A cyclist is fighting for their life after a collision with a car in Bromley

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.