Officers are in attendance at a road traffic collision which has closed two major roads through the county.

Police were called this morning (Monday 24 April) at 4.37am to a report of a collision involving a lorry on the M1 southbound carriageway at junction 19, the Catthorpe Interchange.

It is reported the lorry has collided with the barrier leaving part of the vehicle and the barrier resting over the edge of the carriageway.

The driver has safely left his vehicle and is not injured.

The M1 southbound carriageway is closed at junction 19 as well as the A14 in both directions, which is situated under the M1, while emergency services respond at the scene.

Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area where possible while arrangements are made to remove the vehicle and ensure both roads are safe to be reopened.

The M1 Is Closed Southbound Between J20 (Lutterworth) And J19 (A14-Catthorpe Interchange) Following A Collision In Which A Hgv Struck A Near Side Barrier And Come To Rest Hanging Over The A14 1

All emergency services and recovery contractors are working at the scene at this time.

Traffic Officers and service providers are installing strategic closures and diversion routes.

Diversion Route:

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs: