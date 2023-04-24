The M1 is closed southbound between J20 (Lutterworth) and J19 (A14-Catthorpe Interchange) following a collision in which a HGV struck a near side barrier and come to rest hanging over the A14

Officers are in attendance at a road traffic collision which has closed two major roads through the county.
Police were called this morning (Monday 24 April) at 4.37am to a report of a collision involving a lorry on the M1 southbound carriageway at junction 19, the Catthorpe Interchange.
It is reported the lorry has collided with the barrier leaving part of the vehicle and the barrier resting over the edge of the carriageway.
The driver has safely left his vehicle and is not injured.
The M1 southbound carriageway is closed at junction 19 as well as the A14 in both directions, which is situated under the M1, while emergency services respond at the scene.
Drivers are advised to seek alternative routes and avoid the area where possible while arrangements are made to remove the vehicle and ensure both roads are safe to be reopened.
All emergency services and recovery contractors are working at the scene at this time.
Traffic Officers and service providers are installing strategic closures and diversion routes.
Diversion Route:
Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:
- Exit the M1 at Junction 20 and take the 3rd exit onto the A4303.
- Continue on the A4303 for 0.5km to the A4303/A426 Rugby Road/Lutterworth Road roundabout.
- At the roundabout take the second exit west(straight ahead) and continue westbound along the A4303 passing through a further two roundabouts at Coventry Road and Magna Park to A5/A4303 Cross in Hand Roundabout.
- At the roundabout take the first exit (left) onto the A5 south.
- Continue along the A5 southbound for approximately 4 kms to the A5/A426 Gibbets Hill Roundabout.
- At Gibbet Hill Roundabout take the second exit (straight ahead) and continue for approximately 9kms along the A5 southbound to the A5 Danesway roundabout.
- At the roundabout take the second exit(south) and continue on the A5 for a further 1km to the A5/ A428 Parklands roundabout.
- Then take the second exit road off the roundabout onto the A428.
- Continue along the A428 to the M1 Junction 18 interchange and rejoin the M1 southbound.