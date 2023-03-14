The M1 remains closed this morning (March 14) after a person fell from the motorway grantry

The M1 was closed this morning (March 14) after a person fell from the bridge. The motorway has been closed between junction 5 Watford and junction 1 A406 North Circular (Staples Corner).

The incident happened around 9.45 a.m., both southbound and northbound. The emergency services are on the scene, but the nature of the incident is unknown.

J4 Edgware traffic is being released the wrong way up the entry slip road.

Herts Police have set up a cordon, causing major delays for drivers. It has been advised that commuters avoid the area.