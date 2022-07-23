The M2 in Kent is closed westbound/Londonbound between J6 Perry Court Interchange (Faversham, Ashford A251) and J5 Stockbury Interchange (Maidstone, Sheerness A249; The WEST (M20, M25) due to a serious collision.

Kent Police, South East Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.

The road is expected to remain closed for a protracted period due to the severity of the collision. A collision investigation is required.

Road users caught within the closure will be released as soon as possible.

A diversion is in operation (route is marked using a solid square symbol on road signs):

Exit the M2 westbound/Londonbound at J2

At the end of the slip road turn left on to the A251 southbound

Follow the A251 to the roundabout with the A252 at Challock

Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A252 westbound

Follow the A252 westbound to Charing and the roundabout with the A20

Take the third exit on to the A20 towards Maidstone

Remain on the A20 to J8 of the M20

Join the M20 westbound/Londonbound and J8

Exit the M20 at J7 and at the roundabout take the third exit on to the A249 northbound

Remain on the A249 to J5 of the M2

At the junction roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M2 westbound/Londonbound

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.