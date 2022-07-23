The M2 in Kent is closed westbound/Londonbound between J6 Perry Court Interchange (Faversham, Ashford A251) and J5 Stockbury Interchange (Maidstone, Sheerness A249; The WEST (M20, M25) due to a serious collision.
Kent Police, South East Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene.
The road is expected to remain closed for a protracted period due to the severity of the collision. A collision investigation is required.
Road users caught within the closure will be released as soon as possible.
A diversion is in operation (route is marked using a solid square symbol on road signs):
- Exit the M2 westbound/Londonbound at J2
- At the end of the slip road turn left on to the A251 southbound
- Follow the A251 to the roundabout with the A252 at Challock
- Take the third exit from the roundabout on to the A252 westbound
- Follow the A252 westbound to Charing and the roundabout with the A20
- Take the third exit on to the A20 towards Maidstone
- Remain on the A20 to J8 of the M20
- Join the M20 westbound/Londonbound and J8
- Exit the M20 at J7 and at the roundabout take the third exit on to the A249 northbound
- Remain on the A249 to J5 of the M2
- At the junction roundabout take the third exit to re-join the M2 westbound/Londonbound