The M2 in Kent is closed westbound between J3 and J2 near Rochester due to a vehicle fire

Emergency services are on scene.

National Highways Traffic Officers are also in attendance to assist with traffic management.

The fire has been extinguished however there is a large oil spillage across the carriageway which requires clean up before the road can be reopened.

Diversion Details

Road users are advised to follow the solid square diversion symbol on road signs:

Leave the M2 westbound at J3 and join the A229 south towards Maidstone.

Follow the A229 south to the M20 J6 and join the M20 westbound.

Continue on the M20 until J4 and exit the M20. At the roundabout take the 3rd exit onto the A228 northbound.

Follow the A228 northbound back to the M2 J2 and rejoin the M2 westbound to continue your journey.

If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.