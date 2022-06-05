The M2 in Kent is closed westbound/London-bound between J6 (Faversham) and J5 (Stockbury) due to a collision involving a lorry and a car

Emergency services including Kent Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also providing assistance with traffic management on the scene.

It is recommended that traffic that has been diverted adhere to the solid square diversion symbol.

Leave the M2 heading westbound toward London at Junction 6, and then get on the A251 heading south toward the A252 in Challock.

At the roundabout with the A252, take the exit toward Charing in the westbound direction.

Join the A20 in the westbound direction toward Maidstone and Junction 8 of the M20 at the roundabout with the A20.

At the M20 junction, proceed in the direction of J7 on the M20 westbound/London-bound.

Take the exit at J7 and merge onto the A249 in the direction of M2 J5.

At junction 5, get back on the M2.

In the event that this closure has an effect on the route you had planned, please allow for additional travel time. Make sure to plan ahead, as you might want to alter your route or even just push back your departure time.