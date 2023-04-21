Friday, April 21, 2023
Friday, April 21, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING The #M2 Londonboound near Rochester airport is now closed due to a collision resulting in an overturned car

The #M2 Londonboound near Rochester airport is now closed due to a collision resulting in an overturned car

by uknip247
The #m2 Westbound Between J3 (#chatham/#rochester) And J2 Is Now Closed Due To A Collision Resulting In An Overturned Car. Diversion Details Can Be Found Here: Https://nationalhighways.co.uk/travel-updates/travel-alerts/

The #M2 westbound between J3 (#Chatham/#Rochester) and J2 is now closed due to a collision resulting in an overturned car

Highways Englands have closed the London-bound carriage of the M2 near Rochester Airport following a vehicle aquaplaning and rolling.

All Three Lanes of the London-bound carriage have been closed following the single-vehicle accident that hit a large puddle of water and span out of control and rolled.

A number of people in the vehicle had to be free by emergency services.

More to follow

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

After being stabbed on a North London street, a man is fighting for his life in a hospital bed

Have you seen Ahmed Karwan Abdulla and Dunya Abdulla?

QE2 Bridge climbers sentencing hearing

Dominic Raab resigned as a cabinet minister after charges that he mistreated staff members across multiple departments

Five men have been arrested following the death of a woman in south-east London

Detectives are appealing for help to identify two people following a robbery in Waltham Forest

A spot from the city knife crime team led to three suspects being arrested for drug offences

An investigation is ongoing following a fatal collision in Havering

A dog has died after being the subject of a “savage and prolonged attack”, the RSPCA said

A teenager has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man was stabbed to death in Castle Bromwich

Officers attended and found a man with minor injuries believed to have been caused by broken glass

The A38 eastbound between the A374 and the B3416 near Plymouth is closed due to a serious collision

Adblock Detected

Please support us by disabling your AdBlocker extension from your browsers for our website.