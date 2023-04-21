The #M2 Londonboound near Rochester airport is now closed due to a collision resulting in an overturned car

The #M2 westbound between J3 (#Chatham/#Rochester) and J2 is now closed due to a collision resulting in an overturned car

Highways Englands have closed the London-bound carriage of the M2 near Rochester Airport following a vehicle aquaplaning and rolling.

All Three Lanes of the London-bound carriage have been closed following the single-vehicle accident that hit a large puddle of water and span out of control and rolled.

A number of people in the vehicle had to be free by emergency services.

More to follow