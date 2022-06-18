The M20 between junctions 10-11 has been closed in both directions this evening, Saturday 18th June 2021, due to a concern for a person’s well-being.

The police-led incident has brought traffic to a halt between J10 (#Ashford) and J11 (#Westenhanger) that was brought in just after 8pm on Saturday.

Several concerned members of the public called the police to report the person suffering from a mental breakdown.

Kent Police, Ambulance Services and National Highways Traffic Officers are now all on scene.

Diversion Routes

Road users are advised to follow the hollow circle diversion symbol on coastbound road signs:

Exit M20 at J10 on to the A20 eastbound towards Folkestone

Remain on the A20 until J11

Rejoin M20 J11

Road users are advised to follow the hollow square diversion symbol on London bound road signs:

Exit M20 at J11

Remain on the A20

Rejoin the M20 at J10

Kent Police have ben approached for comment