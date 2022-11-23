Thursday, November 24, 2022
The M20 is congested and one lane is closed due to a collision between two lorries near Ashford in Kent

by @uknip247
The M20 is congested and one lane is closed due to a collision between two lorries.

Due to the incident between Junction 9 for Ashford and Junction 8 for Leeds Castle, vehicles travelling to London have been halted.

Two heavy-duty vehicles collided, and one of them caused damage to the operation. Brock Crash protection

 

National Highways has issued a three-mile traffic advisory.

One of the two lanes is closed, resulting in an additional travel time of about 30 minutes to allow for a clean-up and recovery operation.

