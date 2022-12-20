Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Tuesday, December 20, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

The M20 Operation Brock Contraflow Has Been Activated With Six Miles Of Lorries Queuing For The Port Of Dover Or The Eurotunnel At Folkestone
Home BREAKING The M20 Operation Brock contraflow has been activated with six miles of lorries queuing for the Port of Dover or the Eurotunnel at Folkestone

The M20 Operation Brock contraflow has been activated with six miles of lorries queuing for the Port of Dover or the Eurotunnel at Folkestone

by @uknip247

The activation comes after a massive six hour delay on the Eurotunnel on Monday afternoon being cited as a technical fault that continued into the early hours of Tuesday.

Coastguard teams could be seen from the bridges with food packages and water for HGV driver who are destine to spend the night in Brock.

National Highways and Kent Resilience Forum said it the deployed from Monday, December 12 was to manage expected “high passenger numbers” over the Christmas period.

The M20 Operation Brock Contraflow Has Been Activated With Six Miles Of Lorries Queuing For The Port Of Dover Or The Eurotunnel At Folkestone

The M20 Operation Brock Contraflow Has Been Activated With Six Miles Of Lorries Queuing For The Port Of Dover Or The Eurotunnel At Folkestone

The system, which aims to prevent the M20 from becoming a freight lorry park for truckers heading across the Channel

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman in...

Detectives investigating a violent assault in which a man was shot have...

Toddler ‘safe and well’ after car collision

Streatham Police set ablaze in South West London

Woman charged in connection with the deaths of two children in Dagenham

Officers investigating a report of an assault in Folkestone are appealing for...

A man who left his victim with serious stab injuries following an...

150 people have been evacuated after a gas main ruptured in the...

Two brothers are starting prison sentences after a security guard narrowly avoided...

A man who killed a motorcyclist by deliberately driving into him during...

Detectives are investigating a suspicious incident in Sevenoaks and are appealing for...

Murder invesigation launched after man killed in Kilburn

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"